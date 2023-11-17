Newportopoly©, the beloved property trading board game, is marking its milestone tenth anniversary with the release of a special limited edition. Developed in 2014 by The Choir School of Newport County as a fundraiser for its international educational travel fund, the game has become a local favorite. Now, to commemorate a decade of success, the Tenth Anniversary Edition is available in local stores.

Manufactured in Cincinnati, Ohio by Late for the Sky Production Company, a renowned designer of property trading games since 1984, Newportopoly© captures the essence of the Newport community. Each purchase of the game contributes to the Choir School’s 2024 educational trip to South America, making it an excellent opportunity to support a worthy cause.

This anticipated release comes after a challenging delay of over two years due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the game’s loyal fanbase and local businesses have eagerly awaited its return.

The unique aspect of Newportopoly© lies in its personalized touch. The board features local area businesses and iconic institutions that have sponsored the game’s production costs. These institutions have purchased property spaces on the board, enabling retail sales of the game to directly benefit the Choir School. In cases where direct sponsorship is not possible, individuals or foundations connected to the cause step in to support those spaces.

Curious about who graces the board? The 2024 Tenth Anniversary Edition includes notable establishments such as the RI Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Harborside Inn, Zelda’s, and The Lobster Bar, among others. Even Forster Orthodontics has its place on the board, replacing the traditional Jail spot with a whimsical twist. No doubt, players will find delight in discovering the connections between the game and the community it represents.

Beyond the board, the game is brimming with even more charm. Each property space is accompanied by a 60-word description of the institution it represents, providing players with a deeper appreciation of Newport’s rich culture and heritage. Additionally, two decks of special cards in the center of the board present exciting opportunities for players to advance tokens, make payments, or receive gifts.

To add another layer of local flair, six metal tokens representing Newport landmarks and organizations have been generously sponsored. The Newport Yacht Club, Audrain Automobile Museum, Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad, Run Newport, Members of The Point Association, and Forster Orthodontics all bring their unique symbols to the game.

The Audrain Automobile Museum, featured prominently in this edition, takes the center stage on the board, reviving the legacy left by the Newport Opera House in the previous edition. Meanwhile, Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance ensures the safety of the Houses and Mansions in the game.

The highly anticipated Tenth Anniversary Edition of Newportopoly© is now available for purchase at several local retailers. Priced at $35, the game can be found at the Preservation Society of Newport County Mansion Store shops located at 1 Bannister’s Wharf, The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, as well as online. The Brick Market Museum Shop on Thames Street and the Coffee Grinder on Thames Street in Newport also stock the game. Visitors to the Touro Synagogue Loeb Visitors Center on Spring Street can find it there, and Island Books in Middletown is another option for eager game enthusiasts.

With its unique blend of local charm and community support, Newportopoly© continues to capture the hearts and minds of both residents and visitors alike. Grab your limited edition today and embark on a journey through the iconic Newport community while supporting a worthwhile cause.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!