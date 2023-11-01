Narragansett Boat Club’s junior rowers sliced through the competition at the Head of the Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York this past weekend with top 10 finishes in sixteen of the twenty seven races they entered. Senior captain Cassin Edgar-Smith finished the season out strong with a silver medal in both the Boys U19 Singles and the Mixed Junior Doubles. The silver medal in the Mixed Junior Doubles was shared with Co-Captain, Maude Smith-Montross. Silver medals also went to Aidan Lynch and Matthew Doepper in the Boys U17 Doubles. Estelle Pivorunas and Nicola Ranone brought home bronze in the Girls U17 Doubles. Bronze was also awarded to NBC rowers Estelle Pivorunas, Aidan Lynch, Nicola Ranone, and Matthew Doepper in the Mixed Junior Quad 4 on Sunday.

“The Fish is always a great regatta to end the season on”, says Narragansett Boat Club Head Coach, Catherine Starr. “NBC athletes were challenged by the weather, their competitors and rowing in multiple lineups.These athletes definitely handled it all successfully and with big smiles on their faces — that takes a special caliber of person! The Head of the Fish is a great way to see how adaptable the team is and where we stand regionally — racing the Fish as a culmination of the season also lets us know what we need to do moving forward for the winter training season.”

Please find the exciting results of the many top ten finishes below.

The NBC junior program includes middle school through high school athletes and is always looking for people of all abilities who would like to work hard, go fast, and have fun! If you are interested in joining please reach out to youthrowing@rownbc.org.

Narragansett Boat Club (NBC), America’s oldest boat club since 1838 is located at 2 River Drive in Providence, Rhode Island. Their learn to row program is open to all student athletes thirteen and older from across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Learn more about their premiere rowing programs at https://RowNBC.org or follow them on Instagram at row_nbc.

NARRAGANSETT BOAT CLUB RACE RESULTS:

Boys U19 Single 1x

2nd/43

Cassin Edgar-Smith, Barrington High School

Girls U19 Single 1x

8th/40

Araminta Gaitskel, The Lincoln School

Girls U17 Single 1x

5th/58

Elsa Panagos, The Wheeler School

17th/58

Amelia Collins, The Wheeler School

Boys U17 Double 2x

2nd/21

Aidan Lynch, North Kingstown High School

Matthew Doepper, East Greenwich High School

Boys Varsity Quad 4x

6th/22

Cassin Edgar-Smith, Barrington High School

Aidan Lynch, North Kingstown High School

Luciano Cicione, Barrington High School

Matthew Doepper, East Greenwich High School

Girls U17 Four 4+

7th/23

Tessa Adams (Coxswain), The Wheeler School

Amelia Collins, The Wheeler School

Shannon Shea, LaSalle High School

Constance Schmults, Moses Brown

Halsey Hollenbeck, Providence Country Day School

Boys U16/ Novice Four 4+

9th/29

Joseph Pariseault, Moses Brown

Reilly Hughes

Dany Eid, LaSalle High School

Enzo Sansone

George Eid, LaSalle High School

Girls Varsity Quad 4x

6th/23

Estelle Pivorunas, The Wheeler School

Maude Smith Montross, Barrington High School

Elsa Panagos, The Wheeler School

Araminta Gaitskell, The Lincoln School

Girls Varsity Four 4+

8th/29

Tessa Adams (Coxswain), The Wheeler School

Hannah Dayian, The Wheeler School

Alice Handy, Moses Brown

Gianna Vigliotti, Barrington High School

Zoë Ritter, Barrington High School

Girls Varsity Double 2x

6th/33

Araminta Gaitskell, The Lincoln School

Elsa Panagos, The Wheeler School

Girls U17 Double 2x

3rd/29

Estelle Pivorunas, The Wheeler School

Nicola Ranone, LaSalle High School

Girls U16/ Novice Double 2x

7th/28

Hazel Summers, Lincoln School

Selina Kao, The Wheeler School

Girls U17 Eight 8+

7th/10

Tessa Adams (Coxswain), The Wheeler School

Gianna Vigliotti, Barrington High School

Shannon Shea, LaSalle High School

Emilia DiBenerdini, Barrington High School

Julianne Jagatic, Classical High School

Constance Schmults, Moses Brown

Halsey Hollenbeck, Providence Country Day School

Amelia Collins, The Wheeler School

Lila Flaherty, North Kingstown High School

Mixed Junior Double 2x–

2nd/14

Cassin Edgar-Smith, Barrington High School

Maude Smith Montross, Barrington High School

Mixed Junior Quad 4x–

3rd/8

Estelle Pivorunas, The Wheeler School

Aidan Lynch, North Kingstown High School

Nicola Ranone, LaSalle High School

Matthew Doepper, East Greenwich High School