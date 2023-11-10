Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 22 Main Street in Little Compton, Rhode Island for $1,500,000.

The sellers were represented by Ellie Wickes, and the buyers were represented by Liz Kinnane, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest multi-family sale on record in Little Compton. In addition, the property sold for $300,000 over the asking price.

“With four apartments in the main house, plus a one-bedroom cottage and several small outbuildings sited on almost 4 acres, this property is truly unique in Adamsville,” says Ellie Wickes.

“The gardens and stone walls here are a perfect example of the quiet charm that makes Adamsville exceptional,” adds Liz Kinnane. “My clients are thrilled to be the next stewards of this beautiful place.” 

RECENT STORIES

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.