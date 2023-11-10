Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 22 Main Street in Little Compton, Rhode Island for $1,500,000.

The sellers were represented by Ellie Wickes, and the buyers were represented by Liz Kinnane, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest multi-family sale on record in Little Compton. In addition, the property sold for $300,000 over the asking price.

“With four apartments in the main house, plus a one-bedroom cottage and several small outbuildings sited on almost 4 acres, this property is truly unique in Adamsville,” says Ellie Wickes.

“The gardens and stone walls here are a perfect example of the quiet charm that makes Adamsville exceptional,” adds Liz Kinnane. “My clients are thrilled to be the next stewards of this beautiful place.”