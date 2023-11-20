Each year, a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving, I typically send out an email and Facebook request for people to tell me for what it is they are thankful. Usually, I receive a good response. But this year, it’s different.

This past year has been, at best, chaos — wars in Ukraine/Russia, Sudan, and Israel/Gaza. The economy is an issue around the globe, civility in American politics doesn’t exist, and our Democracy is in jeopardy.

So, instead of asking people about thankfulness, I’ve asked about their hopes for the coming year. I’ve heard from a lot of people – from authors and journalists to teachers, business owners and labor leaders.

Overwhelming, people are hopeful for peace, human kindness, and an end to conflicts. They also asked for more bi-partisanship in government, and many for their family’s good health.

Here are many of the responses:

Rabbi Ethan Adler

“I hope for stupidity to be replaced by informed decisions.

I hope for the rule of kindness and humanity.

I hope for the universal adoption of loving our neighbors even if we disagree with them.

I hope for the day when all babies get to grow up.

I hope for the day when everyone just minds their own business.

I hope that hope does not disappear.”

Charlie Bakst, retired Providence Journal political reporter

“I pray for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East. I pray that Donald Trump is not elected president – indeed is not even nominated. He never should have gotten in in the first place, but it is now clear that one of the biggest mistakes ever in the history of America was the 2021 failure of the Senate to convict him after the House impeached him. Had the Senate done so, he would have been barred from running again. Whether he is in the forefront of the 2024 election or not, I hope for more civilized discourse in our nation and an end to anti-Semitism. George H. W. Bush was onto something when he called for a kinder, gentler America. We could use some of that in 2024!”

Karen Ann Collier, business person

“Totally agree with Charlie, Frank!!!”

Cornelia Dean, former science editor of the NY Times and journalist at the Providence Journal, and author of well-acclaimed science books

“I am thinking of a message Charlie Bakst left for me recently: “Pray for peace.” Everything else is secondary. (What am I personally thankful for? Too much to enumerate, starting with drinking water….”

Fredda Rabinowitz Avedisian

“I want to feel safe in my country. I want to be able to wear my Star of David without fear. I’ve worn it for over fifty years. I want my grandchildren to have a better world than what is now.”

Denise Rubin

“Fredda Rabinowitz Avedisian agreed. i dont want to feel like i should buy and learn how to use a gun.”

Stephen Boyle, Chamber of Commer executive

“Indictments of the Trump crime family.”

Paul Mac Donald, labor leader

“I’m overwhelmed with how much I hope for.”

Charleen Doscher

“Human kindness, respect and compassion for all human beings.”

Lois Miner, small business owner in Westerly, RI

“I want peace in the valley and high up on the mountains where it almost touches the sky … Most of all I would like eye contact with everyone we meet … A smile.”

Arthur Smith, Animal Control Officer, Westerly Police Department

“I would like kindness. Honest to goodness kindness. It’s so easy to give. It costs nothing and it can move mountains. Kindness. That’s what I would like.”

Denise LeFebvre, retired Providence Journal circulation department

“World peace!”

Margaret Riley, author

“Peace in the world………today and in the future…….. hope for peace here in the ……USA.”

Ed Greene, businessman

“Peace and and end of hate.”

Frank Thacker, active in The Peace Pole Project and Administrator of the Westerly/Pawcatuck International City of Peace. – “I would like to hear more people talking about the practice and power of nonviolence. Wanting peace and praying for peace and hoping for peace are good energies but if we don’t understand what nonviolence is and begin to practice in our daily lives peace will be hard to achieve.”

Katelyn Prosnitz, teacher “Hopeful for good health (mine, our family’s, and friends’); less controversy and hate and more connection, kindness and empathy in the world.”

Thom Cahir, former Providence Journal reporter, labor consultant, WhatsUpNewp contributor

“I’m hoping for an end to ageist hiring policies.”

Gail Roderigues, educator

“Yes Thom and to include the already RI law to be adopted in Massachusetts. I have a friend that has been working hard for this to become Law in MA. Mass. bill aims to create psychologically safe workplaces.

“A Massachusetts legislative committee recently heard public testimony on the issue of psychological safety in the workplace. The hearing was held to address a measure pending in the state legislative, Bill H.1882, also known as the Psychological Workplace Safety Act.

“The bill would make it illegal for employers to engage in psychological abuse — defined as “mentally provocative harassment or mistreatment that has the effect of hurting, weakening, confusing or frightening a person mentally or emotionally.”

“Based on a Rhode Island law, the measure would require employers to take reasonable steps to prevent psychological abuse in the workplace. That would include creating and maintaining a workplace policy that prohibits psychological abuse, investigating and addressing complaints, and providing training to employees on psychological safety. See…

https://newenglandbizlawupdate.com/…/mass-bill-aims-to…/”

Beverlita Fajita, former U.S. Senate staffer

“Peace, more kindness and empathy. An end to the Arab Israeli hatred and its carryover to the US; but sadly the latter will never happen.”

Mindy Stecklow, college advisor

“Peace ”

Victor Profughi, researcher Quest Research, co-founder and former president Alpha Research Associates

“Continued good health and another year with my wonderful wife.”

May Kernan, editor, writer … former public relations director, Care New England

“Bipartisanship”

Florence G. Williams, former programmer at IBM

“I am thankful for my family and our health and having enough.”

Jan Brogan, award winning author, former Boston Globe and Providence Journal report, and current WhatsUpNew contributor

“The end of social media algorithms (and maybe TikTok) and everything acting as a divider of our country and taking us to extremes.”

William Tammelleo, retired teacher and labor leader

“That I still have a few marbles left!

Karen McAninch, consultant United Service Allied Workers of Rhode Island

“Hoping against hope for a just and lasting peace in Israel/Palestine.”

Joe Glennon, an inspirational story of recovery, who has earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UCONN

“I’m thankful for my new job at the WARM center in Westerly.”

Shari Kaplan Paler

“Peace in Israel with the return of the hostages. Antisemitism goes back under the covers.”

Diane Gillies

“I am very thankful for my husband, our family and everyone’s good health. For the coming year, I would really like to see an end to the gun violence and mass shootings. This country must work harder on this horrendous terror. lt is so awful and heartbreaking! The NRA is very powerful in this country, and it seems like their lobbyists do not want any gun controls in this country. Lives don’t seem that important to them …”

Jerry O’Connell, Author at Basic Fly Fishing for the Reasonably Competent, former CEO of Structured Computer Systems

“Hoping for humanity’s growing realization that we’re a non-essential component of nature, not the species in charge of the planet.”

Kathy Densberger, clinical social worker

“Like Don Quixote, I still have never ending hope.”

Audrey Triolo, retired teacher

“Thankful for all the blessings in my family’s, and friends’ lives… small, large, easy, hard… all that bring joy and beautiful memories to keep us going.”

