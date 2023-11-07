PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins’ 14 points and 10 rebounds helped Providence defeat Columbia 78-59 in a season opener on Monday night.
Devin Carter scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three steals for the Friars. Rafael Castro shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Blair Thompson led the way for the Lions with 15 points and six rebounds. Columbia also got 12 points from Zavian McLean. Avery Brown also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by
Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
