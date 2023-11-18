PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Q Jones rushed for 124 yards with two touchdowns and Dartmouth ran over Brown 38-13 on Saturday, lifting the Big Green into a three-way tie for the Ivy League championship.

Dartmouth’s win and Yale’s 23-18 victory over Harvard leaves the three teams tied atop the Ivy League with 5-2 records. The last time the Ivy League champion had two losses was 1982 when Harvard, Penn and Dartmouth all finished 5-2. The last time there was a three-way tie for the title was 2015 when Harvard, Dartmouth and Penn all finished 6-1.

Dartmouth (6-4 overall) took control of the game in the second quarter, scoring 21 points to build a 28-7 halftime lead. Jones, who had a 19-yard TD run in the first quarter, added a 38-yarder for a 14-0 lead. Jackson Proctor threw a touchdown pass and added a 78-yard run for the touchdown that made it 28-7.

Proctor ran for 103 yards and fellow quarterback Nick Howard had 96 yards on the ground. Proctor was 6-of-9 passing for 42 yards and Howard threw incomplete on his only attempt.

Dartmouth had 386 yards rushing.

Jake Willcox threw one touchdown pass and Nate Lussier had a 30-yard touchdown run for Brown (5-5, 3-4).

Willcox completed 20 of 37 passes for 193 yards.

Dartmouth has won six in a row over Brown and nine of the last 10.

