Meet your new best friend, Agatha – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!
According to the Potter League for Animals, Agatha is a 10-year-old female.
“A beautiful Tortie is one thing, but a Tortoiseshell as beautiful as Agatha is, is quite another,” says the Potter League for Animals on their website. “Her markings are simply stunning. She is a highly skilled kitty, too! Her expertise? Purring! Girl is a MACHINE. She’s full of head butts, figure eights, and the sweetest little motor you ever did hear”.
To read more about Agatha, visit www.potterleague.org or visit Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her.