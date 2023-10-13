Meet your new best friend, Agatha – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

According to the Potter League for Animals, Agatha is a 10-year-old female.

“A beautiful Tortie is one thing, but a Tortoiseshell as beautiful as Agatha is, is quite another,” says the Potter League for Animals on their website. “Her markings are simply stunning. She is a highly skilled kitty, too! Her expertise? Purring! Girl is a MACHINE. She’s full of head butts, figure eights, and the sweetest little motor you ever did hear”.

Agatha. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

To read more about Agatha, visit www.potterleague.org or visit Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her.