Cooler temps mean it’s time to hit those farm stands around the region this weekend for apples, pumpkins, and other seasonal treats. This week, we’re highlighting a few farm stands that offer a seasonal favorite in southern New England that seems to be everywhere, apple cider donuts. Here are a few of our favorites.

Hard-Pressed Cider Co. in Jamestown specializes in apple cider and apple cider donuts. In fact, it’s all they sell. They are open weekends from 10AM-4PM through November 19 at Windmist Farm, 71 Weeden Lane, Jamestown. Click here for details.

Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown always has a wide variety of seasonal products, including apple cider donuts and other delicious baked goods. Open daily at 915 Mitchell’s Lane, 9AM-6PM. Details here.

Knead Donuts has expanded to several locations around the state, with two stores in Providence, another in East Greenwich, and a new store in Westerly. They feature apple crisp fritters and other seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and maple sea salt donuts. Click here for details.

Rocky Brook Orchard sells dozens of apple varieties, pears, and mini-donuts. 997 Wapping Rd. in Middletown – Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10AM-4:30PM. Details here.

Jaswell’s Farm is one of the oldest orchards in the state and features donuts and other baked goods all season long. They’re also known for their candy apples, which are available in eight flavors! Open 9AM-5PM daily except Tuesday. 50 Swan Road, Smithfield. Click here for details.

Pippin Orchards in Cranston is a favorite for all things Fall farm related including farm fresh eggs, apple pie, maple candy, and their apple cider donuts. 751 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston, Open daily 9AM-5PM. Click here for details.

BONUS: Provencal Bakery in Middletown is known for its Apple Bombs, a serving of apple pie buried in warm dough. A local favorite! Open daily 8AM-5:30, till 5PM on Saturday and 3PM on Sunday, closed Tuesdays. 750 Aquidnick Ave., Middletown. Details here.