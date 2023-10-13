Here’s a look at the Rhode Island State Police arrest reports for Thursday, October 12.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Detective Bureau

On October 12, 2023, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander McLaughlin, age 22, of Fall River, Massachusetts, on the following: 1) Portsmouth Police Department Affidavit and Arrest Warrant for Manufacture/Possession/Deliver Schedule I/II. Mr. McLaughlin was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Fall River Police Department.

On October 12, 2023, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Stacey Courtney, age 50, in Coventry, Rhode Island, on a Fugitive from Justice charge from the Hood County Sheriff’s Department in Texas charging him with Kidnapping. Mr. Courtney was processed at the Lincoln Barracks and later transported to Sixth District Court for arraignment.

On October 12, 2023, members of the HIDTA Task Force and the DEA Providence District Office arrested Jose Gonzalez-Lopez, age 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, for the following: 1) Possession of Fentanyl Greater than 1kg; 2) Possession of Cocaine 1oz-1kg; 3) Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl; 4) Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine; 5) Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Controlled Substance Violation; and 6) Large-Capacity Feeding Devices Prohibited (three counts). Mr. Gonzalez-Lopez was processed at the Lincoln Barracks, arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and transported to the Adult Correctional Institutions pending a morning arraignment in Sixth Division District Court.

Hope Valley Barracks

October 12, 2023: No arrests to report.

Lincoln Woods Barracks

At 10:30 AM, Troopers arrested Erica Reyes, age 38, of Providence Rhode Island for an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant out of the State Police- Lincoln Woods Barracks on the original charge of Disorderly Conduct. The arrest was the result of a barracks investigation and Ms. Reyes turning herself in. Ms. Reyes was processed and later transported to Sixth Division District Court for arraignment.

At 7:00 PM, Troopers arrested Levi Swanson, age 27, of Cranston, Rhode Island, for Violation of a Family Court Domestic Protective Order, under the 24-Hour Domestic Rule. The arrest was the result of a barracks investigation and the subject turning himself in at the Lincoln Woods Barracks. Swanson was processed, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released with a future court date.

At 9:10 PM, Troopers arrested Anton Allen, age 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, for 1.) Affidavit and Arrest Warrant for Domestic Simple Assault originating out of the Providence Police Department, and 2.) Driving after Suspension of License – Fourth or Subsequent Offense. This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Stanwood Street in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, processed, and turned over to the Providence Police Department.

At 11:47 PM, Troopers arrested Ramon A. Guzman Martinez, age 56, of Providence, Rhode Island, for Forgery and Counterfeiting of Registration Plates (2 Counts). The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 195 in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to the State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks where he was processed and released with a notice to appear in Sixth Division District Court.

At 2:40 AM, Troopers arrested Ulivex E. Gomez Torres, age 40, of Providence, Rhode Island, for 1.) Forgery and Counterfeiting of Registration Plates; and 2.) Giving a False Document to a Public Official. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 10 in the City of Cranston. The subject was transported to the State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks where she was processed and released with a notice to appear in Third Division District Court.

At 3:23 AM, Troopers arrested Amer L. Fahnbulleh, age 24, of North Providence, Rhode Island, for 1.) Receiving Stolen Goods – Under $1500 and 2.) Driving After Suspension of License – Fourth or Subsequent Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in the City of Pawtucket. The subject was transported to the State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks where he was processed and held overnight pending morning arraignment where he will be presented as a bail and probation violator.

Wickford Barracks

At 11:47 PM, Troopers arrested Helder Ferreira, age 45, of Somerville, Massachusetts for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – B.A.C Unknown – First Offense and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was a result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 4, in the Town of North Kingstown. Ferreira was transported to the State Police – Wickford Barracks where he was processed and held overnight pending morning arraignment at Third District Court.