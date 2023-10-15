The big headliner for this year’s Broadway Street Fair was James Montgomery; however, ultimately the weather proved to be the main stage closing act. The day began with beautiful weather and a perfect climate for an event that embraces all of the aspects that make the Newport community great and draws a crowd from near and far. This year felt as though the crowd exceeded that of the previous year and everyone was in high spirits.

Music of every variety was on display across five stages situated from Old Colony House up to Equality Park. Visitors totally filled the street and had the sidewalks as an added option while they too were very active. Representation from many of Newport’s businesses and causes was on display and there was a huge vote of support for the skatepark which has been years in the making.

Among all of the rich talent numbering thirty acts, one that was not listed entranced me, and literally hundreds in the street on Broadway by Everett Street. The Boston street artist named Snap Boogie who was seen on America’s Got Talent in 2011 had total command of his audience. His engaging and comedic timing enthralled everyone and then his dancing with snaps, moonwalks, and intense physicality had people literally lined up to fill his tip bag. His Slo-Mo walk is one to see as an original that challenges one’s senses.

The hours passed quickly with so much to see and so many people to reengage and it was now time for the James Montgomery Blues Band to close the show at the Washington Square stage. Sprinkles had started just as Muddy Ruckus the preceding act had finished their set and by the time the stage was ready, the rains came. Hope remained high until the inevitable announcement came with apologies. Montgomery promised to offer a show at Rejects Beer Co. in the coming months as a consolation.

As people departed with their kids and dogs and umbrellas there were more smiles than anything else visible. Another job very well done by the organizers of this great community event. Planning is already afoot for 2024.