Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Providence man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve two consecutive life sentences at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for the murder of 25-year-old Tyreik Grundy in 2021.

At a hearing on October 3, 2023, Superior Court Justice Kristin E. Rodgers sentenced Quelon Page (age 33) to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison, with an additional six-year consecutive sentence to serve at the ACI.

On May 9, 2023, a jury found the defendant guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and one count carrying a pistol without a license.

“This case is yet another example of another life cut short by a criminal with a readily accessible firearm,” said Attorney General Neronha. “The defendant shot Tyriek Grundy six times and left him to die, inflicting lifelong pain on his loved ones. The life sentence imposed here is appropriate and as always, I hope it acts as a deterrent to those who callously use guns to commit violence. I want to thank the prosecution team and the Providence Police Department who have all done an outstanding job in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

During the trial, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that during the evening of May 14, 2021, the defendant shot and killed Tyreik Grundy while the victim sat inside a car in a parking lot on Pope Street in Providence.

According to video surveillance footage and witness testimony, the defendant exited a white coupe, walked up to the SUV, opened the rear passenger door where the victim sat and shot him six times, before fleeing the scene in the same white coupe.

Using surveillance footage from 18 nearby properties, investigators identified the white coupe as a newer-model Infiniti, a vehicle which was known to be driven by the defendant. On May 18, 2021, officers located the Infiniti and seized the coupe, along with the defendant’s cell phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for the phone, investigators determined that the defendant’s cell phone was in the vicinity of Pope Street at the time of the murder, and the location information was consistent with the movement of the white coupe that night. Investigators also discovered that the search history of the defendant’s phone included terms related to the murder in the days following the incident.

Based on analysis of the Rhode Island Department of Health forensic biology unit, investigators matched DNA obtained from the rear passenger door of the Nissan SUV to DNA from the defendant.

“Gun violence will never be tolerated in our community, and we must hold accountable those who commit these terrible crimes,” said Providence Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez, Jr. “I am thankful for the lengthy prison sentence the defendant now faces. I want to thank our detectives and the Attorney General’s Office for their investigative efforts in this case, and in so many others.”

Assistant Attorneys General Jeffrey Morin and John Moreira of the Office of the Attorney General and Sergeant Frank Colon, Sergeant Terrence Green, and Detective Michael Otrando of the Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

