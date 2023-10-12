The Potter League for Animals is thrilled to announce the 34th annual Heart and Sole Walk for Animals, taking place on Sunday, October 22nd, starting at 10:30 am at the scenic Fort Adams in Newport, RI. This event is not just a pet walk; it’s a celebration of our furry friends and a significant fundraiser that supports homeless animals in Rhode Island.

The Heart & Sole Walk for Animals is a cherished tradition that unites pet lovers and their four-legged companions to make a difference in the lives of animals. It’s an opportunity to create a more humane Rhode Island for both people and pets. We invite you to join us for a day filled with a scenic dog walk, live music, a sponsor & vendor Flea-less Market, special activities for dogs and their humans, and a festive atmosphere that celebrates the special bond between animals and people.

Your participation and fundraising for the Heart & Sole Walk for Animals are instrumental in helping the Potter League care for thousands of homeless animals each year, giving them the second chance they need and deserve. Our goal is to raise $125,000 to ensure that every animal receives the very best care and finds a loving home.

We encourage you to bring your entire family, friends, and of course, your beloved dogs. Participants can register individually, create or join a team, and raise vital funds through our easy-to-use online fundraising platform. The best part is, there’s no registration fee to attend, and all participants are encouraged to fundraise or donate to support animals in need.

Believe us when we say, you’ll never have so much fun making such a difference. So, the only question is… Are you Walking with us?

Funds raised directly impact the lives of thousands of animals in our care each year, animals that rely on us for their well-being. So, lace up your sneakers, gather your supporters, and walk for the good of all pets! Register now and show your animal-loving pride, and most importantly, help make a significant difference in the lives of animals.

For more event information or to register, please visit heartandsolewalk.org. We can’t wait to see you on Sunday, October 22, at Fort Adams! Thank you for your unwavering support of the Potter League and for being a part of the effort to save lives.