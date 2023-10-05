Michael Bernard, a hardworking man from Newport, RI, passed away on September 22, 2023, at the age of 59. He was born on July 15, 1964, in his hometown of Newport, the son of the late Arthur and Joan (Ferry) Bernard.

Michael dedicated his life to his work in the construction industry, working for A-1 Paving and East Coast Construction and RI Towing and Mello’s towing for many years. With his strong work ethic and determination, he made a significant impact in his field.

Outside of work, Michael was a loving and devoted family man. He had a deep affection for his wife Kim Bernard, with whom he shared many cherished memories. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support for each other. Mike enjoyed watching Law in Order, The Big Bag Theory and Master Chef. He was a country music fan and enjoyed shooting pool.

Michael was a proud father to his daughters Christine Mello, Ann Flynn, Lisa Piszcz, and Michelle Ribera and his son Ronald Ribera Jr. He treasured each moment spent with them, whether it was sharing family meals, or simply enjoying each other’s company. He adored his 13 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren and his two chihuahua Ace and Dakota.

Michael will also be remembered by his siblings Peter Bernard, Sharon Dupree, Mary Bernard, and Regina Rice, and his deceased brother Arthur Bernard Jr. who supported and loved him throughout his life. Together, they shared a special bond that cannot be broken.

During these difficult times, let us come together to remember and reflect on the life of Michael Bernard. He touched the lives of those around him with his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love. He will forever be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Please join us as we bid our final farewell and honor the life of a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. Michael’s memory will forever live on in our hearts.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 7th at Middletown FOP 464 Mitchell’s Lane, Middletown from 2:30 to 7:00pm.