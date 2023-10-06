Lynwood Palmer Jr., 87, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island (formerly of Jacksonville, Florida) died peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Westerly Hospital with his daughter Marian by his side. Born on October 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Lynwood Palmer Sr. and Dorothy Watson Palmer. He was the second of ten children born to this union. Lynwood was educated in the public schools of South Boston and Halifax County, Virginia, becoming a school bus driver during his teen years. In his youth, he attended and joined First Baptist Church of South Boston. As an adult he was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown, New Jersey.

Lynwood always had a love of food. He was fond of saying he had been cooking “since the age of five”. He later worked as a chef and enjoyed cooking “just about anything you’d want to eat.” He loved to share his recipes with his daughter and later his granddaughter. He also worked as a contractor while owning and operating his construction business, Palmer Building Supply. He also had a passion for music enjoying jazz and gospel. He sang with many church quartets over the years and played the trumpet with various local bands in the cities where he lived.

His granddaughter Kalea was the light of his life. Their favorite moments together were spent going to the movies, plays, musicals, road trips, walks on the beach, “Luna” walks and cooking his famous boiled potatoes. He was the most supportive and caring grandfather she could have asked for. He never missed a debut or performance of any of Kalea’s shows or pageants.

Lynwood was a friendly man of quiet dignity who loved going to church and bible study. In his free time, he enjoyed watching a good action or sci-fi movie. His favorite activities included playing tennis and golf as well as “dabbling in investments and futures”. He was a huge Florida State University football and basketball fan.

For many years he was an active member of the Free Mason’s and served as a mentor to young boys. He loved to travel and several times he found himself relocating to the areas where his son-in-law and daughter were stationed. Thus, he was able to spend a year attending Congdon Street Baptist Church when Pastor Glen served as interim there. He was a cherished member of the San Pablo Towers community, greeting neighbors along Jacksonville Beach each morning.

Lynwood enjoyed dining out and always had a smile for ready for the occasion. Upon relocating to Rhode Island, he became so fond of New England clam chowder (with extra crackers, of course) he would enjoy a bowl at every single restaurant. He is survived by his loving daughter Marian and son-in-law Glen, as well as his granddaughter Kalea, one sister Willie Mae Day affectionately known as Polly, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and his Community Baptist Church family. He was preceded in death by siblings Sarah Francis Palmer Williams, Alice P. Faulkner, Rebecca Vanessa Ballou, Tyrone Palmer, and Garnett Palmer.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family, Saturday morning, October 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Community Baptist Church, Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Boulevard, Newport. Lynwood’s funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Burial will be private.