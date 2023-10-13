Charles J. “Charlie” Murphy, devoted family man, proud veteran, and passionate football fan, passed away on October 10, 2023, at Newport Hospital. Born on May 20, 1933, he lived a full and remarkable life, leaving behind cherished memories and a lasting legacy.

Charlie was a true Newporter, growing up near Easton’s Beach. He loved the water, and spent many happy hours swimming off of the Forty Steps. He attended Rogers High School where he graduated in 1953. A life-long football fan, Charlie played on the Rogers football squad as a student, and remained an avid supporter of the team for the rest of his life.

In addition to his passion for football, Charlie had a tender heart for animals. He loved to feed peanuts to the squirrels that scurried over his porch, and always made sure there were crumbs on the lawn for his feathered friends. His compassion and love for all creatures great and small was truly inspiring.

Charlie was immensely proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps, a chapter of his life that shaped his character and instilled in him the values of honor, integrity, and dedication. His time in the military was a source of great pride for him, and he always cherished the camaraderie and experiences he shared with his fellow Marines.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Martin Larry, and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was predeceased by his sisters, Vivian Welch and Edna Weeks.

A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Charlie’s life will be held on October 18, 2023, at 1:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, where friends and family will gather to pay their respects and share fond memories. Burial will be private.