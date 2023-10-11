The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the second talk of its 22nd Annual Lecture Series, featuring guest speaker Dr. Mark A. Stickney, founder of Historic Music of Newport. Dr. Stickney’s illustrated lecture, “The Irish Musicians of Newport,” will be presented at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16. The talk will be hosted at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, and live-streamed via Zoom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and complimentary light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.

Mark Stickney, founder of Historic Music of Newport

The lecture is made possible by a generous gift from Larry Bartley, given in honor of Patrick F. Murphy, Museum of Newport Irish History Board Member Emeritus.

Dr. Stickney will discuss the important role played by first- and second-generation Irish in Newport’s musical life from the early 1800s through the early 20th century. This talk, including a musical interlude, will look at the diverse lives of these Irish musicians and their music as they made their mark in the City of Newport and beyond. For a complete talk overview and speaker bio, please visit the “Lectures” page at NewportIrishHistory.org.

Reservations are required for both in-person and virtual participation. A $5 fee/donation to attend in person is payable at the door (no fee to Zoom). Those who join the Museum to attend the talk will have the $5 fee waived.

To register, please visit the “Lectures” page at NewportIrishHistory.org. For more information or assistance with reservations or memberships, please write NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com or phone Ann Arnold at (401) 841-5493.