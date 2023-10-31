The Grammy Award-winning duo INDIGO GIRLS will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra (RIPO) at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7P. Their concert in March 2024 will mark their third live musical collaboration with RIPO; the INDIGO GIRLS previously performed with the Orchestra at PPAC in 2015 and 2019.

The INDIGO GIRLS’ performances with symphonies have been met with critical acclaim. The Dallas Morning News described their concert as “breathtaking,” and The Providence Journal said, “their [Saliers’ and Ray’s] voices blend beautifully.” The Buffalo News noted, “The shared joy…was evident throughout – from the crowd applauding at the end of nearly every chorus.”

Tickets for the INDIGO GIRLS with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra go on sale on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $29.50 – $89.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.