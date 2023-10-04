Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 284 Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

The 12,000+ sf custom waterfront 5-bedroom sold for $6,100,000.

The buyers were represented by Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti, with Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The property was listed with Lila Delman Compass.

With a single owner since construction in 2007, this stunning shingled New England gem enjoys a prime location within the complex with a front-row seat on Narragansett Bay – one of 18 residences along Carnegie Harbor Drive. Features include an expansive waterside deck and sunroom, first-floor primary suite, and walls of windows that flood the residence with natural light for an open breezy interior overlooking the bay and enjoying sunset views of the Newport Bridge.

This sale represents the highest sale of a residence at The Aquidneck Club as well as the second-highest residential sale ever in Portsmouth. “284 Carnegie Harbor Drive was the perfect fit for our clients loving this stunning waterfront property within The Aquidneck Club lifestyle” remarked selling agent, Dina Karousos.