Grey Sail Brewing of RI and Raw Seafoods, Inc. have joined forces in a unique collaboration to produce City Pier™ New England Double IPA, a limited-edition craft beer.

All proceeds from the sales of this beverage will go towards supporting Middletown-based Clean Ocean Access, a non-profit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All.

City Pier™ New England Double IPA will be available for distribution in Rhode Island starting on October 12th. Additionally, it can be purchased directly from Grey Sail Brewing, which is located at 63 Canal Street in Westerly, Rhode Island.

City Pier™ New England Double IPA embodies a remarkable blend of hop flavors, boasting a captivating balance of pine, floral, and citrus notes. This delightful beer owes its exquisite aroma to the expertly chosen Citra and Chinook hops. For the ultimate enjoyment, it is recommended to serve City Pier™ New England Double IPA chilled.

Alan Brinton, the Founder of Grey Sail Brewing of RI, expresses his enthusiasm in a statement regarding the collaboration: “Grey Sail Brewing of RI is very excited to partner with Raw Seafoods to create City Pier™ Double IPA. We’re even more excited to contribute the proceeds of this project to Clean Ocean Access, a non-profit working for a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all.”

Gary Marcotte, the Vice President of Marketing for Raw Seafoods, describes the collaboration in a statement as an exceptional experience: “This has been an awesome collaboration with Grey Sail. Working closely with Alan and the amazing Grey Sail team to bring the vision of this beer to life has been fun and very exciting for all of us at Raw Seafoods, and it’s all for a great local cause. Raw Seafoods couldn’t be prouder to partner with Grey Sail and Clean Ocean Access on this positive-impact project, we’re looking forward to more creative collaborations with both partners in the future. Cheers!”

Founder of Grey Sail Alan Brinton and VP of Marketing for Raw Seafoods Gary Marcotte. Contributed photo.