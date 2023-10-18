The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, this acclaimed twist on the classic film runs for two weeks only. The production marks the theater’s fifth year retelling this redemptive story of resilience and community as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 9-24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: preview $40, weekday $60, weekend $70, child/student $20; Pay-What-You-Wish on Saturday, Dec. 9 one hour before curtain (based on availability); special pricing for “A Winter’s Delight” benefit on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Discounts for groups of 10 or more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org/wonderful

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella remounts this year’s show, originally directed by Damon Kiely, and performs the beloved role of George Bailey. With a cast of seven actors playing multiple characters, a fast-moving Foley artist creating real-time sound effects, and a sprinkling of customized radio jingles, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play invites audiences to “see what happens when the best of theater meets the golden age of radio.” (WBLQ Radio)

“It’s A Wonderful Life is the American Christmas Carol. It’s an evergreen story and ever timely reminder that decency, civility and generosity are the essential ingredients for a thriving community. I’m excited to step back into George Bailey’s shoes one more time. He’s one of the richest and most moving characters in American cinematic history and it’s a particular privilege and delight to bring his words alive on stage,” Estrella said. “If you love the classic film, don’t sit at home to watch it again on TV. Experience it live with us.”