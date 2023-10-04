The City of Newport’s Clean City Program will be hosting a pair of events at Easton’s Beach beginning later this month to help Newport residents dispose of hazardous and harder to recycle items.

First up will be an Eco-Depot hosted in concert with Rhode Island Resource Recovery scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14th from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Eco-Depot is a free service for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from Rhode Island residents. Household hazardous waste is anything labeled with skull and crossbones, or words like ‘toxic’, ‘poison’, ‘flammable’, ‘combustible’, etc. Examples include mercury devices, automotive fluids, gasoline, propane tanks, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, and polishes.

For inquiries or to make an appointment for this event, please call Rhode Island Resource Recovery at 401.942.1430 x 3241 or visit their website for additional information at http://www.rirrc.org/.



For those interested in disposing of non-toxic household items, the City of Newport will once again be hosting a Fall Recycling Day on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at Easton’s Beach, This Recycling Day event is for “harder to recycle” items and is open to Newport residents only. Proof of residency is required.

This year’s event will include the following opportunities Newport residents: