The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), in partnership with Working Cities Newport and the Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training (RIDLT), is hosting an Aquidneck Island Job Fair.

The event will take place at CCRI’s Newport Campus on Thursday, October 26 with the hopes of “providing an invaluable platform for job seekers and employers to connect, fostering economic development and workforce growth in the region”.

By joining forces, CCRI, Working Cities Newport, and the RIDLT are offering job seekers the opportunity to explore career prospects, network with potential employers, and learn about available workforce training opportunities.

Event details:

Aquidneck Island Job Fair

CCRI Newport Campus

1 John Chafee Blvd

Thursday, October 26

10 am–1 pm and 4–6 pm

The job fair will feature a diverse range of employers representing various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, technology, hospitality, and more.

Employers interested in participating in the Aquidneck Island Job Fair are encouraged to register here to showcase their job opportunities and connect with a motivated and talented pool of potential employees.

This event is open to job seekers of all backgrounds and experience levels and participation is free of charge. Attendees are advised to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes to make the most of this fantastic networking opportunity.