The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) is now accepting applications for the 2024 Artist Award. The award is presented annually to a Newport County artist to support artistic endeavors that benefit the community. The application deadline is March 1, 2024.

Now in its sixth year, the ACA’s Artist Award provides up to $1,000 financial support for projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County. Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines, including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), and literary arts (creative writing, poetry) are strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants must reside in and/or offer artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities: Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. Artists may propose an individual project or work collaboratively. Application, submission guidelines, and contact information may be found on the ACA website (www.newportarts.org).

Applicants must be a supporter of ACA at the time of submission. Memberships may be purchased via the website or by sending a check to Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, PO Box 4334, Middletown, RI 02842.

Former ACA Artist Awards’ recipients include the Newport String Project, Newport Children’s Theatre, Out of the Box Theatre, Ali Kenner Brodsky, Jessica Slocum, Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, Taleen Batalian, Newport Public Art, the DeBlois Gallery, and Mark Stickney. The 2024 recipient will be introduced and celebrated at the next “Raise Up the Arts” fundraiser, to be held June 26, 2024, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown, RI.