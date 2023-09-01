Here is the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Department of Transporation (RIDOT).

All projects are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

September 3 – 9, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 9/5 to 9/8- 7 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

September 2 – 8, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 BCD interchange, right exit closed for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, at the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., on-ramp closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: West Exchange St., from Fox Place to Sabin St., lane shift for bridge work, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane and on/off ramps closed to establish a new traffic pattern with the current split removed and all lanes shifting to the left, Sat. night (Aug. 26), 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect delays.

Providence: Effective Sat. night (Aug. 26), Exit 1D (Gano St.) off I-195 West, will close for bridge work for approximately two months. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Weekend Lane Closures

Cranston/Providence: I-95 South at Exit 33 (Route 10), two right lanes closed for bridge replacement, from 7 p.m. Friday, September 1 through 5 a.m. Monday, September 4. The high-speed lane on I-95 North at this location also will be closed. Weekend lane closures will continue until September 18. Expect delays. Use alternate routes such as Route 10 and I-295.

Cranston/Providence: I-95 South, at Exit 33A-B (Route 10 North and South), ramp closed for construction, from 7 p.m. Friday, September 1 through 5 a.m. Monday, September 4. Use The next exit, Jefferson Blvd (Exit 31C), to reverse direction to I-95 North and the Route 10 exits.

Temporary Road Closures

Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), road closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Tues. night (I-295 South), and Wed. night (I-295 North), 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Please note: the two left lanes will also be closed on Thurs. night on both directions of I-295, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295, from Exit 6 (Rte. 14/Plainfield Pke.) to Exit 3B (Phenix Ave.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston: I-95 South, from Exit 33A to Exit 31C, left lane/shoulder closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Exit 18 Rte. 146, Exit 22 Rte. 114, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), road closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Tues. night (I-295 South), and Wed. night (I-295 North), 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Please note: the two left lanes will also be closed on Thurs. night on both directions of I-295, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.



East Providence: I-195, from Pawtucket Ave. (near Exit 2) to the East Shore Expressway overpass from Rte. 114, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95, from Conn. line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone in a moving operation for striping, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m.



Johnston/Cranston/Warwick/West Warwick: I-295, from Exit 9A-B-C to Exit 1A-B, various lane, and on/off ramp closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling and paving, Tues.-Fri. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95, from Exit 40 (Rte. 122) to Walcott St. overpass, various lane, and on/off ramp closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling and paving, Tues.-Fri. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: On the ramp from I-195 West to I-95 South, ramp narrowed for a bridge inspection, Tues.-Thurs. nights (Sept. 5-7), and Mon.-Wed. nights (Sept. 11-13), 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Rte. 117 to Cowesett Rd. (Rte. 3 overpass), left lane closed for guardrail installation, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, from Exit 28B to Exit 28C, left lane/shoulder closed for a bridge inspection, Tues. night 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Tues.- Thurs. 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland/ Woonsocket/Lincoln/Smithfield/Johnston: I-295 North and South, from MA line to Exit 10, right lane/shoulder closed for drainage work, Wed.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South at its service roads, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs. 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. nights Noise is anticipated. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, left exit closed for a bridge demolition, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: I-295 North and South, from Rte. 146 Interchange, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at Spring Brook Bridge, road closed for a bridge demolition, Sun-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for brush work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Sayles Hill Rd. to Woodland Rd., right lane closed for construction, Wed.-Fri. 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 North and South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night 12 a.m.- 5 a.m. Tues.-Thurs nights 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from the Pontiac Ave. off-ramp to the I-95 South on-ramp, left lane closure and rolling roadblock for steel placement, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overlook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work/paving, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Expect noise.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the Union Ave. Bridge, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 West, at Hartford Ave. on/off ramp, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri. 6:30 a.m-2 p.m.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave., from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., road detoured for northbound traffic for bridge work, Tues.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closure

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.

Providence: Rte. 146 North, from the Charles St. on-ramp to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, all northbound traffic shifts to the right. The shift on Rte. 146 South is slated for mid-August.

Weekend/Overnight

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from Branch Ave. on ramp to Admiral St. ramp, left lane shift with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Fri. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. weather permitting.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from Exit 3 (Rte. 102) to Exit 7 (Rte. 403), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd. and Twin River Rd. Bridges, left lane closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from Branch Ave. on ramp to Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, right lane closed for milling, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Twin River Rd. overpass to Cobble Hill Rd. Bridge, right shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone in a moving operation for sign work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Cranston/Providence: Wellington Avenue at the I-95 overpass will be closed for bridge construction starting Monday, remaining closed until September 20. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

North Providence: Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for curb and sidewalk installation, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.



Lincoln: Twin River Rd East and West. at the Twin River Rd Bridge., alternating one-way traffic for electrical signage work, Wed. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



Lincoln: Twin River Rd. East and West, at Rte. 146., alternating one-way traffic for electrical signage work, Wed. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



North Providence: Charles St./Mineral Spring Ave., before and after bridges, various lane closures for bridge work, Tues.- Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: East St., at I-95, between Middle St. and Fountain St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Providence: Harris Ave., from Providence Place to Acorn St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Smithfield/Johnston/North Providence: Rte. 44, from Austin Ave. to Orms St., alternating lane closures/one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible street parking restricted, driveways/walkways blocked for electrical work, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: A new traffic pattern will be in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road traffic. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently accessing in and out of the work zone.

Newport: JT Connell, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Tues. – Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closures

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., is closed nightly for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. through the month of August. Follow signed detour.

Tiverton: Rte. 177 (Bulgarmarsh Rd.), from Fish Rd. to Brayton Rd., road closed for utility work, except for local traffic and deliveries, Mon.-Fri., 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Follow signed detours. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays through the month of August.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Tues.- Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekend

Smithfield: Rte. 116 East and West, from Harris Rd. to West Reservoir Rd., lane shift for bridge work, Fri. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.) East, from #2140 to the I-295 South on-ramp, partial right lane closure for road widening, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Woonsocket: Singleton St., from Canal St. to Harris Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woonsocket: River St.., from South Main St. to Singleton St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Ashaway: Rte. 3 Nooseneck Hill Rd., from Pequot Ln. to High St., alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone in a moving operation for sidewalk/wheelchair ramp work, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Exeter: Rte. 165 (Ten Rod Rd.), from Mt. Tom Rd. to #2224, alternating one-way traffic for paving, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown/Narragansett: Shoulder closures for construction at the following locations along Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.: from Bridgetown Rd. to Johnson Ave. in Narragansett; at its intersection with Plum Point Road, and with Hamilton Allenton Rd., both in North Kingstown.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), on the Hussey Bridge over Wickford Cove, alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Richmond: Richmond Town House Rd., from Rte. 138 to Cardinal Lane, road closed for construction Tues.-Fri.7 a.m.-3 p.m.). Follow signed detour.



Richmond: Rte. 138, from Richmond Town House Rd. to Carolina Nooseneck Rd., lane shifts and narrowed lanes for construction, Tues.-Fri.7 a.m.-3 p.m.).

West Bay

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 117, from Cahoone Rd., Flat River Rd., to Harkney Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work on bridges, Tues.- Tues. (September 12th) 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector East and West, from the I-95 on-ramp to the off-ramp to Jefferson Blvd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. (Airport Connector East) and Thurs. (Airport Connector West), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport entrance on Post Rd., various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector East and West, Post Road to I-95 on Airport Connector, right lane closed for drainage work, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), under the Airport Connector, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.

