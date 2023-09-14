Some of the region’s top business, nonprofit and government professionals are converging on the Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend for the 2023 Diversity Business Exhibit. The event on Saturday, September 16 will feature thought leaders from dozens of organizations to help minority business owners in Southern New England elevate their brand, promote their product or service and increase awareness of social and community initiatives.

Congratulatory remarks and opening speakers include Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Democratic candidate for Congress Gabe Amo, Mayor Brett Smiley, former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes and others.

“When over 60 community leaders of color join together with allies across state lines, in collaboration, despite gender, age and ethnicities, great things can happen,” said Doris Adesuyi, founder of the Diversity Business Exhibit. “We are excited to launch our regional initiative this Saturday and are grateful for the many partnerships across state agencies, academic institutions, corporations and community nonprofits for collaborating to bring this to life.”

Organized by a team of advisors from top industry leaders like Hudson’s Bay, Microsoft, Brown University and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, the one-day exhibit will engage attendees with programming including expert panels, a career fair, legal clinic, supplier diversity and speed networking.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register online.

As part of the Diversity Business Exhibit, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos has launched a free entrepreneurship education program for local students. The “Back to School, Back to Business” Youth Entrepreneurship Boot Camp for 11th and 12th-grade students will introduce them to entrepreneurship and provide them with the information and inspiration they need.

The Rhode Island Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion is a sponsor of this event.