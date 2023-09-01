CRANSTON, R.I. – To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:

September 5th

Polling Place

These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on September 5th, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website (elections.ri.gov) on September 5th, beginning at 8 p.m.

Early Voting

These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on September 5th and will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 8 p.m.

Mail Ballots

While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by September 5th, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and delivered to the Board of Elections on November 6th. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website after 8 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.

September 6th – 7th

Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on September 5th due to any technical issues will be added to the Special Primary Election Day results and made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

September 8th

Provisional ballots results will be added to Polling Place Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by September 8th will be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website prior to final Special Primary Election results certification.