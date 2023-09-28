The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm has received a generous grant in the amount of $20,000 from Rhode Island Energy and the PPL Foundation’s Empowering Communities Grant program to support programming at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm.

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm is a student-driven community farm education program where students problem-solve during authentication learning and community collaboration so that they become productive citizens in our community. The Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) is the farm’s fiscal agent and partner. ERICD District Manager, Sara Churgin, said, “This funding was announced earlier this summer and has already enhanced the farm’s mission. As the program has grown, we have hired a full-time environmental educator and farm manager to oversee farm programming and maintenance.”

The funding supports staffing at the farm throughout the year, but especially in the summer months. AgInnovation Farm Educator & Manager, Ryan Brancato, said “This was the first year the farm was able to provide programming to Middletown students in addition to Portsmouth. We welcomed 8 students from Joseph H. Gaudet Middle School to the farm this summer and 12 from FabNewport. They planted and tended herbs and vegetables, studied local wildlife, worked together to weed and water the crops, and learned about sustainable agriculture by doing. Our hope is that this program will spark an interest in some students to consider a future career in agriculture.”

The PPL Foundation “empowers communities by supporting student success from cradle to career; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion; and promoting the development of vibrant and sustainable communities.” They provide grants to communities in Rhode Island Energy’s service area.

There were over 50 applications for funding during this highly competitive grant cycle and The PPL Foundation awarded support to twenty-two (22) organizations working to empower the communities they serve.

For more information, please contact Sara Churgin at schurgin.ericd@gmail.com or visit https://www.easternriconservation.org/aginnovation-farm.