Eileen L. Murphy, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 22, 2023. She was the wife of Thomas P. Murphy.

Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude (Kane) Racette.

Eileen earned her Bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State University, then went on to earn her Master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Rhode Island. She was an English teacher for Durfee High School in Fall River for 37 years. Eileen touched countless lives as both a wonderful teacher and a supportive colleague. However, she found her greatest joy in caring for her grandson, Tucker. Eileen was, by all accounts, happiest to be a devoted grandma.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Murphy, her daughter; Lisa (Andrew) Maillet, of Bristol, her siblings; Kenneth (Nancy) Racette, of Barrington, Patty (Gerald) Santos, of Little Compton, her grandson; Tucker Maillet, her sister-in-law; Carolyn Racette, of Little Compton, and several nieces and nephews.

Eileen is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Racette Jr.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Bristol.

Donations in Mrs. Murphy’s memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.