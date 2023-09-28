Cassandra Earle has joined the Discover Newport team as the new Communications Director, he official destination management organization announced today.

Earle will be responsible for implementing public relations and media strategies for Discover Newport and facilitating editorial coverage of the destination.

“Cassandra brings a unique expertise of the coastal communities we serve with her experience in restaurants, hotels and attractions in the area. Coupled with her national experience with Hyatt Hotels Corporation and AAA Northeast, she offers global thinking with an intimate knowledge of the destination,” said Discover Newport VP of Marketing Kathryn Farrington in a statement.

“As someone who has been fortunate to call Newport County home, both professionally and personally for nearly 20 years, I am deeply passionate about the hospitality and tourism industry in this area. I have always appreciated the work of Discover Newport and am thrilled to be joining the team,” says Earle in a statement.

A seasoned leader in the hospitality and tourism industry, Earle started her career in the marketing department of Newport Harbor Corporation in 2006 (now Newport Restaurant Group), supporting the marketing efforts for Newport Restaurant Group, Castle Hill Inn and the Newport Yachting Center. She then joined Hyatt Hotels overseeing the marketing for their former Goat Island property in Newport, and soon thereafter additional Hyatt properties in Palm Springs, CA, Birmingham, AL, and Princeton, NJ, before covering the Northeast territory for Hyatt Hotels Corporation as Regional Director of Field Marketing. She returned to the Newport County industry in 2014 as Director of Marketing & Business Development for Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. where over eight years she helped grow the marketing, private event sales and business into the destination it is today. She joins Discover Newport most recently from AAA Northeast where she led the Travel Marketing team, promoting international and domestic travel for destinations, cruises and tours.

Discover Newport is the official destination management organization (DMO) dedicated to promoting the City of Newport and the eight surrounding coastal townships in Newport and Bristol counties, Rhode Island. These include Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren. As a non-profit organization, Discover Newport partners with stakeholders throughout our tourism and hospitality industry to market the region as a premier destination for business and leisure travel.