For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#5. Providence County, Rhode Island

– Population: 656,672

– Median home value: $266,700 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,062 (44% own)

– Median household income: $65,797

– Top public schools: Blackstone Valley Prep Elementary School 3 (grade A+), Rise Prep Mayoral Academy (grade A+), Classical High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Wheeler School (grade A+), Moses Brown School (grade A+), Lincoln School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Blackstone (grade A), Cumberland Hill (grade A), College Hill (grade A)

#4. Kent County, Rhode Island

– Population: 169,345

– Median home value: $264,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,149 (29% own)

– Median household income: $79,880

– Top public schools: Frenchtown School (grade A), East Greenwich High School (grade A), Meadowbrook Farms School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Rocky Hill Country Day School (grade A+), Bishop Hendricken High School (grade A+), Our Lady of Mercy School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: East Greenwich (grade A+), West Greenwich (grade B+), Warwick (grade B+)

#3. Newport County, Rhode Island

– Population: 85,525

– Median home value: $425,100 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,418 (34% own)

– Median household income: $90,435

– Top public schools: Jamestown School-Lawn (grade A minus), Portsmouth High School (grade A minus), Melville School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. George’s School (grade A+), Portsmouth Abbey School (grade A+), St. Michael’s Country Day School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Jamestown (grade A), Portsmouth (grade A), Middletown (grade A)

#2. Washington County, Rhode Island

– Population: 129,735

– Median home value: $379,200 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,172 (23% own)

– Median household income: $92,001

– Top public schools: Kingston Hill Academy (grade A), Hamilton School (grade A), Wickford Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Prout School (grade A minus), Quest Montessori School (grade A+), Monsignor Matthew Clarke Catholic Regional School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Kingston (grade A+), South Kingstown (grade A), North Kingstown (grade A)

#1. Bristol County, Rhode Island

– Population: 50,672

– Median home value: $379,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,141 (28% own)

– Median household income: $95,102

– Top public schools: Barrington High School (grade A+), Barrington Middle School (grade A), Nayatt School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Andrew’s School (grade A+), Barrington Christian Academy (grade A), St. Luke Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Barrington (grade A+), Bristol (grade A), Warren (grade B+)

