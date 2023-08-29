From contemporary residences to charming cottages, the properties that have changed hands reflect the unique preferences and lifestyles of their new owners. Here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.

1. 27 Orient Avenue, Jamestown – $2,800,000. This contemporary escape located in Jamestown, 27 Orient Avenue offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across 3,746 square feet.

27 Orient Avenue Jamestown, RI 02835

2. 71 Topsail Drive, Tiverton – $725,000. In the quaint town of Tiverton, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse condominium found its new owner at 71 Topsail Drive. With 1,660 square feet of living space, the condominium fetched $725,000, reflecting the demand for comfortable and convenient housing solutions.

71 Topsail Drive Tiverton, RI 02878-4268



3. 20 Spring Street, Newport – $1,212,500. 20 Spring Street is a spacious condominium offering 2,323 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home attracted a buyer who invested $1,212,500 in the property.

20 Spring Street Newport, RI 02840-2966



4. 36 Miantonomi Avenue, Middletown – $580,000. The Cape Cod architectural style of 36 Miantonomi Avenue in Middletown exudes classic New England appeal. With four bedrooms and one bathroom across 1,507 square feet, the property changed hands for $580,000.

36 Miantonomi Avenue Middletown, RI 02842



5. 110 Greystone Terrace, Portsmouth – $985,000. 110 Greystone Terrace, a large contemporary home in Portsmouth offers four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, encompassing 2,938 square feet of living space. The property commanded a price of $985,000 from the new owners.

110 Greystone Terrace Portsmouth, RI 02871



6. 298 210 Glen Road, Portsmouth – $920,000. The sale of 298 210 Glen Road, a historic cottage and farm property in Portsmouth warranted an investment of $920,000 from the new owner.

298 Glen Road Portsmouth, RI 02871



7. 76 Peaceful Way, Portsmouth – $915,000. Located on Peaceful Way in Portsmouth, a 3,085-square-foot Colonial-style home with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms found a new owner for $915,000.

76 Peaceful Way Portsmouth, RI 02871-2268



8. 26 Dianne Avenue, Portsmouth – $835,000 26 Dianne Avenue in Portsmouth recently traded for $835,000. With three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms spread over 1,808 square feet, this ranch style property went under agreement after just 1 day on market.

26 Dianne Avenue Portsmouth, RI 02871-3309



The recent home sales in Newport County demonstrate the current market conditions. Sellers are still seeing premium returns for their assets even with higher interest rates reducing the pool of potential buyers. Inventory remains scarce and lifestyle changes have been the key for procuring new listings for sale.

If you’re interested to know what you home is worth or have questions about the local real estate market, please feel free to contact me directly by email at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com or by phone at 401-241-1851.