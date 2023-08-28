Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) has been honored by Tides Family Services with the group’s “Humanitarian Award” at its 40th Anniversary Gala held on August 25 in North Kingstown.

“I am very grateful for this recognition, but more so for the invaluable services provided by the dedicated team of caseworkers, educators, providers and staff at Tides Family Services,” said Chairman DiPalma. “Each and every day – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – these talented individuals work tirelessly with families to protect at-risk youth. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and other agencies to build upon the progress we’ve made and to further improve our social services structure here in Rhode Island.”

Chairman DiPalma was recognized by the organization for his support in strengthening the network of children’s behavioral health services in Rhode Island.

Tides Family Services is a community-based nonresidential children’s behavioral health provider with six locations across Rhode Island including Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket, West Warwick, and Middletown. The organization was founded in 1983 by Brother Michael Reis, who recognized the importance of delivering services to families in their own homes and communities. Since its inception, Tides has been committed to providing essential support and care to at-risk youth and their families statewide.