The Four Hearts Foundation hosted a free event at the Portsmouth Turnpike Avenue Playground, home of their future adaptive and inclusive playground, on Wednesday, August 30.

The “Popsicles For Play” event was a free way to honor the children of the community as they head back to school. The community gathered for some ice-cold popsicles after the first day of school.

Photo Credit: Kelsea Godek

Kateri Chappell Buerman, who runs the foundation, shared with What’sUpNewp, “It was a great turnout and made me so excited for the future of the Portsmouth Playground and community space. I loved watching all the children play — kids have a way of bonding quickly —even with children they may not know. It felt like magic to witness such pure happiness and joy. Play has so much power and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Photo Credit: Kelsea Godek

“I wish all the kids a successful school year. I am going to work really hard this year too so that when summer vacation comes, our community has a more safe, adaptive, inclusive and fun place to play,” she said.