Newport Polo Foundation today announced its 23rd annual International Polo Charity Ball will return to the most sparkling residence on Bellevue Avenue, the newly renovated Rosecliff, on Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

The annual sell-out affair will draw over 400 fun-loving and generous glitterati to make a grand entrance through the gilded gates and grand foyer that has been the scene of countless society affairs, the setting for Hollywood blockbusters, and witness to over a century of Newport history. The evening of lively entertainment, exquisite gastronomy, and passionate fundraising will support a worthy cause benefiting our community.

With this year’s gala fundraising results tabulated, Newport Polo & Foundation is grateful to its supporters in helping raise over $2,000,000 for nonprofit organizations over its past 32 seasons through its gala auction, benefit matches, season program ad sales for the Rotary Scholarship Fund and ticket donations for the Newport International Polo Series, among other fundraising efforts.

Opportunities abound for individuals and businesses to make an impact in the coming year beyond attending. Event sponsorship and auction donations are invited to drive the success of the evening. Please contact Newport Polo’s GM, Agnes Keating, by email to agnes@nptpolo.com to lend your support.

Rosecliff is the premier estate amidst America’s finest collection of Gilded Age mansions. After a fairytale wedding, Nevada silver heiress Theresa Fair Oelrichs commissioned architect Stanford White in 1899 to model Rosecliff after the Grand Trianon, the garden retreat of French kings at Versailles. After the house was completed in 1902, at a reported cost of $2.5 million, Mrs. Oelrichs hosted fabulous entertainments here, including a party featuring famed magician Harry Houdini. An extensive, multi-million dollar renovation took place this year, and its highly anticipated reopening is scheduled for this September.

Steeped in vibrant history, this wonderous setting will unfold another chapter of philanthropic efforts. Festivities will commence with a welcome reception in downtown Newport to meet the gala beneficiary and international guests of honor, before the champagne toast reception upon arrival at Rosecliff. Cocktail hour will afford photo opportunities aloft the grand staircase, and throughout the expansive grounds with ocean-front views. Emcee and host, Dan Keating, president of Newport Polo, will convene the main event before yielding to the whirlwind live auction, offering the evening’s crown jewels to the highest bidder. Heated bidding over curated rarities in the silent auction will be eclipsed by the white-hot live entertainment.

Proclaimed the Ball of all Balls by Newport Living & Lifestyles, the annual sell-out affair is one of the most anticipated in Newport’s summer calendar. Proceeds from the silent and live auctions will be donated to a non-profit whose mission benefits our local community, to be announced after receiving self-nominations in the months ahead. Tickets are anticipated to go on sale in December, announced in Newport Polo’s monthly Digital Magazine by private email subscription. The featured international guest of honor, event theme, and additional gems are all to come.

Newport Polo’s annual Charity Ball is the pinnacle of its community fundraising efforts which have contributed millions of dollars through its charitable initiatives.

“Community stewardship is one of Newport Polo’s core principles,” commented Founder, Dan Keating. “Its charitable initiatives preceded even the start of the Newport International Polo Series over three decades ago with the first Rotary Benefit Match, and we seek to continue building on past success to secure our community’s future.”

Most recently, the ABBA ca DABRA Ball, Presented by BD, honoring the Swedish Polo Team and benefiting The Newport Historical Society garnered nearly $50,000 in net proceeds for the beneficiary, earlier this month. Other recent Polo Ball beneficiaries include The Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, Newport Classical, Save The Bay, Newport Opera Performing Arts Center, newportFILM, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Hope Funds for Cancer Research, Star Kids Scholarship Program, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Wounded Warrior Project, and others.

ABOUT NEWPORT POLO

Newport Polo is the home of America’s first polo club, offering exhibition polo and club member services and instruction for outdoor & arena polo. Est. in 1876; founding member of the United States Polo Association and host of the Newport International Polo Series. Now entering its 32nd season, acting as a global ambassador to the sport of polo, teams from 36 countries have taken to the field for the Newport International Polo Series, including challengers from England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, India, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Barbados, Canada, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Singapore, Monaco, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Switzerland, Colombia and Ukraine.