A brilliant mind, a force of nature, a woman of impeccable style; Gail Allen passed away on August 1st, 2023.

Gail was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 19th, 1952. She married her late husband, Guy Allen, on June 17th, 1978. Guy was in the US Navy, stationed in Newport, RI. and developed an admirable career. Gail was deeply proud of her husband and his military career, while still making great strides in pursuing her own career and education.

Her husband was later stationed in Brunswick, Maine where her career began as a preschool teacher. Upon returning to Rhode Island Gail’s employment included working at Dine Out Tonight, Butler Hospital, Brown University, and finally as a pet sitter/professional dog lover. Gail met her educational goals with passion and determination. She achieved a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island. She successfully passed the requirements and obtained her Certification in Non Profit Philanthropy from Rhode Island College. She was always curious, articulate, and bright. She was devoted to her research projects and would find herself impatient for the culmination of her research because she always needed to know more. There was no goal she could not accomplish with her passion, due diligence, and research.

As an intellectual; well educated woman, Gail was a strong believer in women’s rights and healthcare. She only went to the “best of the best” believing that by having health care providers at both Mass General and Dana Farber. Gail was confident that she had made the best decision possible to handle her medical issues. Gail is greatly appreciative of the care and compassion she received while in their care. She was outspoken in her beliefs and thrived on conversation. Gail’s family describes her as a true “force of nature”.

Part of Gail’s family was her three sets of Maine Coon cats, and eventually her beloved yorkie, Sergent Yorke, who she considered to be her own fur-child. She was well known for her impeccable sense of style, especially when it came to her Vera Bradley collection. She enjoyed a good Cosmo, and like any woman of discerning taste she loved Dom Perignon. Gail especially loved traveling to the Bahamas, enjoying great food, a Kalic or two and shopping while Guy enjoyed some time gambling. She had a certain knack for making Guy’s winnings disappear on a shopping spree!

Gail is survived by her sister Andrea Whitney and her significant other Bruce Wentzel, and “the Budster” as she so called her yorkie. She is also survived by her Sister-in-law: Diane Williams, her Brother-in-law Henry “Hank” Allen as well as several cousins.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours followed by a Memorial service

Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

In memory of Gail’s life, please consider donating to Development Department, Public Administration Masters Program “Hennessy” Kingston, RI