Meet your new best friend, Noah – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Noah is a two-year-old male Terrier, American Pit Bull, available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Noah is a special companion who adores humans with all his heart. He thrives on the love and affection they provide and prefers the warm embrace of a people-oriented home,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “While initially shy, Noah’s trust is a treasure worth earning, as he will love you unconditionally for eternity. With his soft and muscular physique, he’s a delight to cuddle with, and his sweet kisses are abundant. But what truly captivates everyone are his dreamy eyes that hold a world of emotion”.

To learn more about Noah, visit www.potterleague.org. You can also meet him at Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.