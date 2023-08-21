Noah. Credit: Potter League for Animals

Meet your new best friend, Noah – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Noah is a two-year-old male Terrier, American Pit Bull, available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Noah is a special companion who adores humans with all his heart. He thrives on the love and affection they provide and prefers the warm embrace of a people-oriented home,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “While initially shy, Noah’s trust is a treasure worth earning, as he will love you unconditionally for eternity. With his soft and muscular physique, he’s a delight to cuddle with, and his sweet kisses are abundant. But what truly captivates everyone are his dreamy eyes that hold a world of emotion”.

To learn more about Noah, visit www.potterleague.org. You can also meet him at Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.

Read More From What'sUpNewp