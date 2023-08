By Newport In Bloom

On Tuesday night, Newport in Bloom hosted its eagerly anticipated Annual Garden Competition Awards Ceremony at the historical International Tennis Hall of Fame. The event celebrated the dedication and passion of individuals and businesses who plant and nurture breathtaking flower gardens and flower containers across the city.

This year’s competition saw an overwhelming response, with a record-breaking 130 entries from three designated city Areas. The entries were judged by Newport Bloom’s panel of Master Gardeners.

Joan Jacobs, Chairman of Newport in Bloom, expressed her delight and amazement at the staggering number of entries received. She remarked, “We were thrilled to witness the remarkable display of love for gardening and the genuine dedication to enhancing our surroundings. The ever-increasing level of participation reflects the shared commitment to transforming our city each spring into a blossoming paradise for all to enjoy. As entries must be visible from the street, the beauty of Newport’s flowers are enjoyed by all.”

The Award Ceremony recognized excellence in various categories, including Residences, Small Business, Large Gardens, Senior and Family Housing and Community plantings. The winners in each category were applauded for their exceptional efforts in contributing to the city’s vibrant floral landscape.

The “Best Overall Garden Award” was bestowed upon Jean and Russ Walsh, 10 Whitwell Place while the Red Parrot restaurant at 348 Thames St. received the “Best Overall Container City-wide award.”

2023 Garden Competition Awards

* BEST OVERALL GARDEN – CITY WIDE AWARD *

10 Whitwell Place – Jean & Russ Walsh

* BEST OVERALL CONTAINER – CITY WIDE AWARD *

Red Parrot Restaurant – 348 Thames Street

RESIDENTIAL AWARDS – AREA 1

FIRST PLACE: 31 Poplar Street – Karen Capraro

SECOND PLACE: 6 Pine Street – Mary Ann & Harry Barkerding

THIRD PLACE: 106 Evarts – Kathy Meyer

HONORABLE MENTION:

7 Gurney Court – Ann McMahon

5 Sycamore Street – Lisa Elliott

27 Newport Avenue – Marcia Meirowitz

52 Callender Street – Belinda Mattson

25 Walnut Street – Merry Preston

12 Sunshine Court – Alicia McGowan

5 LaSalle Place – Claire Taylor- Quarry

47 Bedlow Avenue – Jane Cavazza

56 Bedlow Avenue – Christine Cotsoridis

5 Bedlow Place – Len DeAngelis

16 Peckham Avenue – Jim Sullivan

6 Peckham Avenue – Mel & Terry Horan

14 Summer Street – Ken Petrie

11 Gould Steet – Kathy Watts

126 Beacon Street – Betty Laurin

CONTAINER AWARDS – AREA 1

FIRST PLACE: 7 Second Street – Stephanie Osterborg

SECOND PLACE: 32 Prescott Hall – Maureen & Bob Zeigler

THIRD PLACE: 10 Johnson Court – Leonard Calandra & Johan van Aswegan

HONORABLE MENTION:

58 Poplar Street – Paul & Ginny Gilman

12 Third Street – Sarah Frost

65 Third – Pat Ludwig

67 Third – Scott Rivkees

42 Second St – Sue Pashko, Bill Cooper, Allison Cohen

25 Burdick Avenue – Carole Maloney

18 Bedlow Avenue – Kat Welsh

14 Thurston Ave – Jillian Pearson

21 Greene Ave – Martha Ferris

15 Summer Street Susan Ryan

5 Johnson Court – Melissa Butler

57 Kingston – Robin Pearson

5- 7 Poplar Street– Susan & Bill Farrell

24 Burnside Avenue – Pauline Perkins

NEWCOMER AWARD – AREA 1

62 Bridge Street – Pilar Brenner

* AREA 2 *

RESIDENTIAL AWARDS – AREA 2

FIRST PLACE: 10 Robinson Street – Megan Kelly

SECOND PLACE: 17 Bliss Road – Kristin Stashenko

THIRD PLACE: 32 Kay Street – Paul Scodari

HONORABLE MENTION:

84 Kay Street – Allen McCoy

2 Marin Street – Cynthia Merrill

20 Sherman Street – Amy Sherman

128 Prospect Hill – Leslie Hogan

32 School Street – Scott Geigerich

25 Caswell Ave – Philomena Delahanty

6 Calvert Street – Richard Amundson

38 Mann Avenue – Teri Degnan

6 Bush Street – Jemison Faust

21 Ayrault Street – Colleen Hastings

16 Mount Vernon Street – Emily McMurray

CONTAINER AWARDS – AREA 2

FIRST PLACE: 19 Ellery Road – David Kent

SECOND PLACE: 42 Rhode Island Avenue – Laura Glazier

THIRD PLACE: 11 Everett Street – Stephanie Szneke

HONORABLE MENTION:

12 Cranston Avenue – Brittany Decker

17 Calvert Street – Deborah Lennon

59 Kay Street – Donna & Robert Boulay

22 Sherman Street – Hilary Fearon White

17 John Street – Dan Drake

32 School Street Condo 1 – Holly Murphy

45 Kay Street – Leanne DePaul

NEWCOMER AWARD – AREA 2

10 Cranston Avenue Shrishti Ganguly

* AREA 3 *

RESIDENTIAL AWARDS – AREA 3

FIRST PLACE: 68 Clinton Street #2 – Mark Sutherland

SECOND PLACE: TIE

65 Ruggles Avenue – Hilary Byrne

608 Thames Street – Traci Galpen

THIRD PLACE: 24 Atlantic Avenue – Linda Vacchione

HONORABLE MENTION:

1 A Slocum Street – Tami Mullins

29 Berkeley Avenue – Audrey – Jean Emerson

616 Thames Street Apt #1 – Terry Clark

11 Morgan Street – Amy Lucksinger

6 Binney Street – Caroline & Anselm Richards

141 Carroll Avenue – Ellen Michael

607 Thames Street – Gregory Diaz

17 Grafton – Sharon Evans in Memory of Diane Evans



CONTAINER AWARDS – AREA 3

FIRST PLACE: 14 Dresser Street – Janet Fatulli

SECOND PLACE: 13 Coddington Wharf – Marion Maroney

THIRD PLACE: 9 Carroll Avenue – The Bateman Family

HONORABLE MENTION:

53 Lee Avenue – Nina Kaull

26 Thomas Street – Kristina Feinen

66 William Street – Bill Rives

4 Cliff Road – Daniel McGregor

11 Eastnor – Patty Martin

9 Carey Street – Robert Smith

43 Lee Avenue – Dan & Jamie Vara

NEWCOMER AWARD – AREA 3

3 Vanderbilt Avenue – Trish & Gerard DiRuggiero

* LARGE GARDEN– ALL AREAS *

FIRST PLACE: 11 Garfield Street – Barbara O’Neill

SECOND PLACE: 136 Evarts Street – Ruth Lynn & Jay Butler

THIRD PLACE: Tie

49 Bateman Avenue – Deborah Winthrop

46 Eastnor Road – Colleen McGrath

HONORABLE MENTION:

38 Holton Avenue – Nancy Oliveira

58 Second Street – Paul Ambrosino, Maggie Tully and Hera Tar

107 Washington Street – Lisa Stuart

9 Pennacook Street – Maryann & Bob Cross

15 Johnson Court – Rebecca Kelly

43 ½ Elm Street – Lisa Arrowood

4 Armstrong Place – Barbara Coleman

26 Boughton Road – John M. Carroll Jr.

19 Slocum – Marge Caswell

NEWCOMER AWARD – LARGE GARDEN :

32 Castle Hill Avenue – Doreen Al- Hamdouni

* SMALL BUSINESS AWARD *

FIRST PLACE: Loeb Visitor’s Center – 52 Spring St – Maude Weisser

SECOND PLACE: TIE

Hibernian Hall – 2 Wellington Ave – Stephen Turcotte

Floralia – 99 Spring Street – Lisa Cinquegrana

THIRD PLACE: TIE

Matriarch – 468 Thames Street – Amy Larson

Thames Street Kitchen – 509 Thames Street – Somer Puzzo

HONORABLE MENTION:

Innovate Newport – 513 Broadway – Kevin Buck

Parlor – 200 Broadway – Kristen Mashaw

Frank Antonio Newport – 22 Bellevue Avenue – Frank Antonio

CK Bradley – 182 Bellevue Avenue – Leah Poole

Gingy’s – 196 Bellevue Avenue – Ann Trapp

Michael Hayes – 204 Bellevue – Rachel Grady

Newport Public Library – 300 Spring St– Seaside Garden Club (Jean Wood)

Almondy Inn – 25 Pelham Street – John Prefer

Kiel James Patrick Flagship Store – 3 Bowens Wharf – Britney Curry

The Landing – 30 Bowen’s Wharf – Pilar Brenner

The Lobster Bar – 31 Bowen’s Wharf – Pilar Brenner

Zelda’s – 528 Thames Street – Pilar Brenner

* FAMILY AND SENIOR HOUSING *

GARDENS :

FIRST PLACE: 179 Park Holm – Cheryl & Chris Settle

SECOND PLACE: 197 Park Holm – Gerry Starks

THIRD PLACE: 28A Earl Avenue – Ed Delehanty

HONORABLE MENTION:

38 B Earl Avenue – Egbertina Olsson

4 – 1 Sgt Weidemann Street – Elizabeth LaParle

CONTAINERS :

FIRST PLACE: 32B Earl Avenue – Ian Shepherd

SECOND PLACE: 236 Maple Ave #2 – Cynthia Moreino

THIRD PLACE: 173 Park Holm – Becky Marley

HONORABLE MENTION:

25 Sunset Boulevard – Johanna Ortiz

* COMMUNITY PLANTINGS *

FIRST PLACE: Newport Housing Authority – 19 Chapel Street – Rebecca Allen

SECOND PLACE: Jesus Saviour Church – 1 Vernon Ave – Rev Hiep Nguyen/ Rosemary Medeiros

THIRD PLACE: Newport Police Department – 120 Broadway – Ian McGregor

HONORABLE MENTION:

77 Memorial Boulevard/South Rhode Island Ave – Karen Deibert

A list of winning entries follows. Pictures of the entries can be viewed on the Newport in Bloom website at www.Newportinbloom.org.