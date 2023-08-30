The Newport County Youth Chorus welcomes students in grades 1 – 6 to join them this year! Prep Chorus is offered to students in grades 1 through 3.

The new Pre-teen Chorus is offered to students in grades 4 through 6.

The choruses meet for 6-week sessions with a musical theme, culminating in a sharing or community performance. Classes begin the week of September 18.

All are welcome – there is no audition to participate, and classes are free!

If you or someone you know would like to join the group, contact sing@newportsings.org or sign up at https://www.newportsings.org/ncyc-registration.

For more information about all of the Choral Collective of Newport County’s programs, visit https://www.newportsings.org.