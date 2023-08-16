Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) with Stephen Kellogg on Friday, November 8 at 8 pm.

MARC ROBERGE (of O.A.R.)

As front man for multi-platinum-selling alt-rock band O.A.R., Marc Roberge has performed for sold-out crowds at many of the world’s most iconic venues and helped to build a singularly devoted fanbase that spans the entire globe. With the band now on their tenth studio album (2022’s The Arcade), the New York City-based singer/songwriter/guitarist has also established a dynamic career as a solo artist over the past decade. In a departure from the unbridled energy of O.A.R.’s live show, Roberge’s solo tours find him taking the stage at more intimate theaters and delivering stripped-back renditions of O.A.R. fan favorites, along with a carefully curated selection of covers. Also rooted in his off-the-cuff and warmly candid conversations with the audience, the result is a prime showcase for Roberge’s deeply personal yet immediately resonant storytelling—an element he’s continually brought to O.A.R.’s music since the Maryland-bred band’s formation in 1996.

MARC ROBERGE

STEPHEN KELLOGG

A Stephen Kellogg performance is like watching Ted Lasso live. Whether you have heard of him before or not you will leave the show inspired, restored and having experienced an offering like no other. For more than two decades, this wordsmith, Tedx speaker, stand up comic, family man and troubadour, has delighted audiences around the world. Planet Bluegrass calls him “a first class songwriter with a poet’s gift for fresh imagery,” and Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz says of Kellogg, “there are few people in rock n’ roll who are just so great.” He has received the Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year award and has had his work nominated for a Grammy. Rolling Stone magazine describes his sound as “John Prine fronting the Heartbreakers.” Kellogg’s songs and stories speak to our lives with an immediacy scarcely seen in the modern landscape. Each performance paints a unique canvas that covers the full spectrum of human emotions. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll go home with a full heart.



Tickets for Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) with Stephen Kellogg at the Jane Pickens Theater on Friday, November 8 at 8 pm are $69-$99 and go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.