Meet your new best friend, Jerry – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Jerry is a 10-year-old male cat and available for adoption now at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown.

“Introducing Jerry, the captivating cat with an independent spirit and a dash of charisma! While he may not be the clingy type, Jerry has a subtle way of showing his affection once he warms up to you,” Potter League shares on its website. “Imagine contented purrs that say, ‘I enjoy your company, but I also value my me-time’.”

Potter League continues, “This sophisticated feline is in search of a tranquil and peaceful home where he can lounge in style and savor life at his own pace and is open to living with other cats. Jerry knows how to relish the little joys, from soaking up sunbeams to embracing the occasional playtime adventure”.

If you’re ready to welcome a laid-back companion into your life, visit www.potterleague.org, give them a call at our Animal Care and Adoption Center at 401-846-8276, or better yet stop on by to meet Jerry – he’s sure to enchant you with his irresistible allure!