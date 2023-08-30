Current and Former Newport leaders, including School Committee Members Stephanie Winslow and Kendra Meunter, former School Committee Member Aida Neary, and former Mayor and City Councilwoman Jamie Bova, today announced their support and endorsement of Sandra Cano in the race for Congressional District One.

“These Newport leaders join the ever-growing diverse coalition that has now reached nearly seventy leaders and organizations that have endorsed Sandra Cano for Congress,” Cano’s campaign says in a press release.

Newport School Committee Member Stephanie Winslow said of her endorsement, “Sandra’s lived experiences would be an invaluable addition to the U.S. Congress. She radiates energy, compassion, and a genuine desire to contribute to our country’s success. Thanks to her decade of service in local and state office, Sandra has honed exceptional skills in governance and legislation while remaining deeply rooted in her community and committed to serving her constituents. Across the country, public schools are under attack. Sandra has tremendous faith in education, and has demonstrated that she will always put students first. She will be a fierce defender against culture wars and book bans – and she will champion the right to an education that prioritizes critical thinking, tolerance, and truth.”

Of her endorsement, Newport School Committee Member Kendra Meunter said, “Sandra’s energy and drive to help people drew me in right from the start. Everything Sandra has done has been for the betterment of the people of Rhode Island. Sandra inspires great confidence that she will represent us faithfully in Congress, with the same drive and determination she has brought to her work throughout the previous decade. She is dedicated to work for all Rhode Islanders – not for herself, not for lobbyists, and not for special interest groups. I like that she is not a Washington insider: she and her team are rooted in and completely dedicated to our home state. Like many voters, I’m ready for a change – and I am ready for a highly qualified, accomplished, smart woman to represent the first congressional district.”

Of her endorsement, former School Committee Member Aida Neary said, “I am team Sandra because from the beginning of her political career she has always focused on the most vulnerable citizens among us: children. For more than a decade, she has consistently focused her work on those who are most vulnerable and those without voices or seats at the table. Sandra has proven herself to be a champion for the people of her district, with real compassion and a meaningful focus on equity and justice.I am confident that she will be a great champion for us in Congress.”

Former Mayor and City Councilwoman Jamie Bova said, “I support Sandra because she has the experience, intelligence, and work ethic needed to accomplish what needs to be done in Washington. Sandra knows the challenges of working families and understands the support that Rhode Islanders need to be successful. I joined Team Sandra because I have seen her in action, and never once has she wavered in her dedication and commitment to our residents. She has what it takes to be successful for Rhode Island and will do the work that needs to be done. I look forward to seeing Sandra as our next Congressperson.”

Sandra Cano said of these endorsements, “I am so honored to earn the support of these amazing women leaders from the great City of Newport. They are so committed to their community and to the education of our young people. It is incredible to continue building momentum across the district as we head to next week’s primary election.”

State Senators Louis DiPalma (SD12 Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton), Dawn Euer (SD13 Newport, Jamestown) have also endorsed Cano for congress.