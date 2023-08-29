Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Newport Classical to host free community concerts at Miantonomi Memorial Park and Newport Craft Brewing
Audiences can look forward to casual, engaging, and welcoming concerts right in their own Newport neighborhoods
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 28.
What Sold? Here’s a look at some recent home sales in Newport County
Here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 28 – 29
Arrests made for disorderly conduct and open container in public.