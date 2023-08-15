Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#3. Textron (TXT)
– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.37)
– Market cap: $15.5 billion
– Headquarters: Providence
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#2. CVS Health Corp (CVS)
– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$1.98)
– Market cap: $96.2 billion
– Headquarters: Woonsocket
– Sector: Retail Trade
Stacker
#1. Hasbro (HAS)
– Last week price change: +3.2% (+$2.02)
– Market cap: $9.1 billion
– Headquarters: Pawtucket
– Sector: Manufacturing
