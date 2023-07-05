In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to present the romantic thriller The Bodyguard, which will be presented from July 12 – August 5, 2023.

“I am so excited to be producing this thrilling production,” said Bill Hanney. “I still remember the buzz surrounding the film when it was released in 1992, and once I saw it, I knew it would only be a matter of time before someone created a musical version for the stage. We have assembled a powerhouse cast and creative team to bring this story to life. It is certain to be an unforgettable love letter to Whitney Houston, the movie, and the music we all love.”

Based on the smash hit 1992 film, The Bodyguard follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible Whitney Houston classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You.”

Making his Theatre By The Sea debut as Director/Choreographer is Christopher Campbell, a New York City-based director, choreographer, performer, and educator. Joining him as Associate Choreographer is seasoned choreographer Sierra Lai Barnett, who is also the dance captain and will be appearing in several roles. Nathan Urdangen, who music directed last season’s popular production of Footloose, returns as Music Director leading a six-piece live orchestra. The 21-member cast features the talents of Jenay Naima, who appeared in the National Tours of both The Color Purple and Three Little Birds in the starring role of Rachel Marron. Playing her bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is stage, television, and film actor Robb Sherman and in the role of Rachel’s sister Nicki is LaDawn Taylor, who was recently seen in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and was the first Black American princess in The Princess and the Frog at Walt Disney World. Rachel’s son Fletcher will be portrayed by 10-year-old Emjay Roa. Ms. Naima, Mr. Sherman, Ms. Taylor, and Master Roa are all making their Theatre By The Sea debuts in The Bodyguard. In the role of Sy Spector, Rachel’s publicist, is Broadway, television, and film actor Matt Wall, with Stephen Foster Harris, who has toured with Kinky Boots and Jekyll & Hyde in the role of longtime bodyguard Tony Scibelli. Bill Devaney, Rachel’s manager, will be portrayed by Alfred C. Kemp, best known for his role in NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, and The Stalker will be played by Kyle Braun who recently appeared at TBTS in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and previous productions of Footloose and Kinky Boots. Rounding out the cast are Blair Beasley, Kaitie Buckert, Meghan Dawson, Alex Benitez Evans, Jack Gimpel, Ben Horsburgh, Kaléa Leverette, Marquez Linder, Jonah Nash, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Ellen Roberts, and Christopher Scurlock.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, costume designers Alexander Cole Gottlieb “AC” and James Nguyen, lighting designer Katie Whittemore, co-sound designers Don Hanna and Adam Bates, along with Bobbie Zlotnik (Wig and Hair Design), Joel Andrew Cote (Production Stage Manager) and Kaitlin Buttofuco (Assistant Stage Manager). The Bodyguard is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bravo by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Following performances on Friday and Saturday evenings, theatergoers can enjoy fun, food and drinks at the popular Late Night Cabaret, beginning July 21. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.theatrebythesea.com/menu or by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

The Bodyguard will be presented from July 12–August 5, with preview performances on July 12 and 13 and opening night scheduled for July 14. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, July 16 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special Wednesday matinee on August 2 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 are $62. Tickets for all other performances are $65 – $88 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 90 years of summer theatre at its best!

