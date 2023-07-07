Conservation leader Terry Sullivan has been appointed Executive Director of Aquidneck Land Trust (ALT). This organization preserves and stewards Aquidneck Island’s open spaces for the lasting benefit of the community while connecting people with the land that defines the Island’s natural character.

As Executive Director, Sullivan will play a crucial role in the successful execution of ALT’s strategic plan so that the natural environment and quality of life on Aquidneck Island is conserved and stewarded for future generations.

In his current executive leadership position as Northeast Division Director of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Sullivan guides the collective efforts of ten chapters to realize large-scale conservation outcomes on behalf of the Conservancy’s mission. Since joining the Conservancy in 1993, he has held various leadership positions, including Rhode Island State Director, US Senior Policy Advisor on Water Resources, and Director of Government Relations for the Eastern US Region and the Florida Chapter.

Sullivan’s recent career highlights at the Conservancy include being responsible for the combined operations budget of $60+ million and 350 staff; sponsoring and supervising TNC North America Region’s Climate Programs; leading the team that designed TNC’s 50-State Climate Strategy; and successfully leading a 5-year, $63.7 million comprehensive funding campaign in RI.

“We are excited to announce the selection of such a highly qualified conservation leader to serve as the new Executive Director of the Aquidneck Land Trust (ALT),” said Tom Hockaday, Chair of the Board of Trustees of ALT. “Terry’s extensive experience will be invaluable to ALT as we continue our long-standing work and commitment to preserving and protecting land on Aquidneck Island.”

In addition to his positions with The Nature Conservancy, Sullivan has taken on special assignments for TNC, including Acting Chief People Officer, North America Region Sponsor for Climate Mitigation Strategies; Acting State Director, Alabama; and Founding Executive Sponsor, Young and Emerging Professionals Employee Resource Group.

“The work of the Aquidneck Land Trust is critically important to maintaining the quality of life and economy of Aquidneck Island, especially with the growing impacts of climate change on our natural and built environments,” Sullivan said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the community here on the Island to realize great conservation outcomes in the years ahead.”

Sullivan’s most recent non-profit board work includes serving as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Southside Community Land Trust in Providence, RI. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA.

Sullivan will assume his responsibilities as Executive Director of Aquidneck Land Trust on September 18, 2023.

Aquidneck Land Trust engaged Kittleman & Associates to search for its new Executive Director. Kittleman recruits leaders for the entire nonprofit sector, including conservation, science, and wildlife organizations, foundations, advocacy and educational organizations, and human services agencies.

