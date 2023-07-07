Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2022 to May 2023. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Little Compton, RI
– 1-year price change: -0.5% (-$3,976)
– 5-year price change: +45.2%
– Typical home value: $840,709

#5. Portsmouth, RI
– 1-year price change: +1.0% (+$6,071)
– 5-year price change: +46.0%
– Typical home value: $590,053

#4. Newport, RI
– 1-year price change: +1.1% (+$8,772)
– 5-year price change: +63.2%
– Typical home value: $775,189

#3. Tiverton, RI
– 1-year price change: +2.6% (+$11,829)
– 5-year price change: +51.0%
– Typical home value: $466,928

#2. Jamestown, RI
– 1-year price change: +1.4% (+$12,871)
– 5-year price change: +48.4%
– Typical home value: $941,461

#1. Middletown, RI
– 1-year price change: +3.9% (+$24,118)
– 5-year price change: +53.1%
– Typical home value: $644,482

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.