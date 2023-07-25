Michael J. Seaman, 61, of Newport, died on July 18, 2023.

Born in Newport, he was the son of the late James and Matilda (Smith) Seaman.

He was the brother of Helen Ames of Middletown, Henry Seaman (Catherine) of California, Jim Seaman (Beata) of Providence, Paul Seaman (Guia) of Pawtucket, Diane Seaman of Middletown, Frank Seaman (Christine) of Middletown, and Richard Seaman of Fall River, MA.

Mike graduated in 1985 from the Swain School with his bachelor’s degree in fine arts and design. He was employed by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) and recently retired after 41 years. In his off-time Mike enjoyed reading and cooking and you would often find him in the kitchen creating a tasty dish. Mike was a talented artist and loved music, there was never a time he did not have it on when you entered his home. Mike enjoyed taking the ferry to Providence to have a quick lunch and go hang out downtown or would take weekend trips to Boston. Mike loved his family deeply and always wanted to hear about his nephews Tony, Aaron, Justin and his nieces Stephanie, Renee, Sarah, Danielle, Samantha and Raquel. Mike was also the Godfather to Dorian Michael. His great nephews Jace, Kai, Trent and last but not least 3 great-great nephews Jace II, DeJounte, and Tyson. They will miss out on knowing what a wonderful uncle he was. He also leaves behind his partner of many years Brandon. He had a kind heart and a smile that would light up a room. He will be missed and never forgotten, always loved by all his family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

His funeral will immediately follow at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842 or at www.potterleague.org