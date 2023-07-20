Michael Andrew Yates, 72, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on July 18, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI on May 26, 1951, He was the son of George and Elsie (Tabb) Yates.

Michael was a major part of the community, touching so many lives over his time on this earth. He wore lots of hats (literally, LOTS of hats), as an amazing father, coach, mentor, friend and so much more within this community. The overwhelming support shown thus far has been amazing and his family cannot begin to express how much your words, pictures, and stories have helped throughout this time. Please continue to share the stories and memories. The impact he made during his time can carry on long after.

Michael is survived by his son; Zachary Yates and his wife, Caitlin, of Naples, FL, and his siblings; Serena Douglas, Elsie Goodrum and David Yates.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents George, Sr. and Elsie Yates, and his brother, George Yates, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral Services for Mr. Yates will immediately follow in the funeral home at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, https://www.bgcnewport.org/

