Mary (Lozito) Bellagamba, 93, of Middletown, passed away peacefully in the home she cherished on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Louis A. Bellagamba for nearly 60 years. Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Concetta (Fioretti) and Concetto Lozito.

Mary was raised in Newport, attended Newport public schools, and received her college degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Library Science, while raising her children. Early in her career she taught in Germany at the end of World War II, but spent most of her career as a teacher/librarian in the Middletown, RI school system. She played a key role in establishing the elementary school libraries in Middletown.

Mary loved to travel both abroad and at home with Lou, her children, and her friends. She was a member of and contributed largely to the Middletown Historical Society and was a member of the Newport Art Museum. Retired for more than 30 years, some of her hobbies included gardening, watercolor painting, quilting, sewing, and bird watching. She enjoyed doing crosswords and puzzles, was a founding member of Quilters by the Sea, and was always available and willing to help friends with sewing and mending projects. She was a long-standing congregant of St. Joseph’s Church. Mary was very witty and enjoyed leaving comical comments on calendars and cute drawings in birthday cards.

Sewing was her passion and her therapy! Her children wore homemade clothing for most of their childhood, and she made sure all of her family members owned one of her quilts.

Mary leaves behind her children: Paul Bellagamba and his wife Laurie of Cheshire, CT, Barbara Bellagamba of Tiverton, Mary Lynn Adkins of Portsmouth, Joanne Bellagamba of Newport, Nancy Barruetabeña and her husband Joseba of Middletown, Ellen Bellagamba Fucile and her husband Edward of Portsmouth, Gina Banks and her husband Timothy of Portsmouth, and John Bellagamba of Middletown. Mary was the loving and devoted Noni to her 23 grandchildren: Corey and Stephen Bellagamba, Amanda Raymondo (David), Allyson and Ariana Perry, Chris and Alex Adkins, Mikel and Miren Arambarri, Julen, Jon, and Naia Barruetabeña, Max and John Bliss, Oren Banks (Loren), Bailey Nobrega (Darrell), Emma Steeves (Andrew), Grace Brothers (Jonathan), Sam, Henry, Noah, Caleb, and Adam Banks, and her 14 great-grandchildren: Rose Bellagamba, Miles Linhares, Violet Raymondo, Thalia Adkins, Nolan and Callen Banks, Oliver, Finn, and Forrest Nobrega, Theo, Lui, and Hazel Steeves, and Cecilia and Ezra Brothers. She also leaves behind her sisters Seraphina DeAscentis and Rosemarie Nash. She was predeceased by her siblings Carlo Lozito, Sally Jenkins, and Anna Springett.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.

For more information please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com

