In celebration of Newport Hospital’s 150th anniversary and to support the creation of a new adolescent behavioral health unit to serve youth across Newport County, the hospital’s donor community came together to raise more than $1.2 million during the “A Salute to Health” Summer Celebration at Belle Mer on July 12.

“We know the vision to establish Newport Hospital generations ago was born from our founders’ desire to ensure their community could receive the best medical care possible close to home,” said Crista Durand, President of Newport Hospital. “We again have the opportunity to make a real difference in the wellbeing of our community; this time, for our most vulnerable teens, the young lives that represent our future.”

This year’s event commenced a $5 million fundraising effort to develop an eight-bed, adolescent behavioral health unit at Newport Hospital. The unit, in partnership with the world-renowned Bradley Hospital, will serve patients 12 to 18 who suffer from acute mental health disorders. It will provide stabilization, assessment, and treatment for suicidal, aggressive, and other behavioral conditions. Beyond the added beds, the area of the hospital housing the new unit will undergo a full renovation, including bright and modern group therapy rooms, activity space, and an outdoor enclosed therapeutic area.

Newport Hospital raised more than $1.2 million at its recent “A Salute to Health” Summer Celebration to support the creation of a new adolescent behavioral health unit. Held at Belle Mer, the event showcased a local teen’s experience and the overwhelming need for additional behavioral health services for youth in Newport County. Left to right: Eric Burgos and Maria Faria, their son, Ignacio, and Crista Durand, President of Newport Hospital. Photo credit: Sabrina Scolari Photography

Following a moving video that showcased a local teen’s experience and the overwhelming need for additional behavioral health services for Rhode Island youth, especially on Aquidneck Island, guests were invited to support the cause.

As hospital president Durand spoke to the need, the atmosphere in the room soared as former New England Patriots star and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman made a surprise appearance. The Super Bowl MVP teamed up with Anthony Napoli, MD, Newport Hospital’s Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, to present the night’s fund-a-need auction and garner the community’s support, with multiple donors immediately committing six-figure gifts.

Former New England Patriots star and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman (left) was a surprise guest to Newport Hospital’s “A Salute to Health” event on July 12, and would later help to present the night’s fund-a-need auction to garner the community’s support. Photo credit: Sabrina Scolari Photography

During the Newport Hospital event, Julian Edelman spent time with Ignacio Burgos, whose experience was

shared earlier in the night during moving video. The former NFL star gave the teen a personalized football. Photo credit: Sabrina Scolari Photography

“We were founded and funded on philanthropy in 1873 when we started as a small, 12-room cottage,” said Durand after the tremendous outpouring of support. “Our hospital’s culture is steeped in history, healing, and hope, and we are beyond blessed to have the amazing support that continues to make a direct and powerful impact on our ability to deliver world class patient care right here on the island.”

Newport Hospital’s 2023 “A Salute to Health” was co-chaired by longtime supporters Dory Hamilton Benson, Maura Cullen, Sheika Egan, Victoria Johnson, Isabelle Dana Ridall, and Mary Van Pelt.

Left to right: Newport Hospital supporters Ann Mencoff, Sue Petrovas, and Barbara Odegaard at Belle Mer for the hospital’s “A Salute to Health” Summer Celebration on July 12. Photo credit: Sabrina Scolari Photography

Those who would like to make a gift to Newport Hospital in support of the creation of the new adolescent behavioral health unit may do so online at lifespan.org/NH-giving.

